Ask foodservice operators what keeps them up at night, and labor challenges will likely be at or near the top of the list. With the industry's workforce participation rate still well below pre-pandemic levels, most foodservice establishments around the United States must continue to do more with less.

Hormel Foods Corp. has long been a trusted partner of foodservice operators seeking innovative products that relieve pressure on understaffed kitchens. The Fortune 500 global branded food company recently demonstrated many of these product solutions at the National Restaurant Association show in Chicago, offering food-forward solutions to counter modern industry challenges.

Hormel Foods brought a full restaurant experience to life at the National Restaurant Association show in Chicago, demonstrating the potential of the company's foodservice products, both in terms of easy preparation in the kitchen and taste on the plate. Photo courtesy of Hormel Foods Corp.

"The industry members continue to seek out items that help them with labor and safety," said Blake Flores, foodservice innovation team lead for Hormel Foods. "These have been trends in the industry for a while, but they're as relevant as ever now."

Hormel Foods once again took the National Restaurant Association show by storm with its one-of-a-kind 5,000-square-foot exhibit, which was built around a professional kitchen run by the Hormel Foods Culinary Collective — the company's team of expert chefs — and a full-service restaurant that seated over 50 people. Restaurant guests were treated to a custom menu with various options, all of which featured at least one foodservice product from Hormel Foods, including:

Carolina Gold Rice Cakes: Crispy Carolina gold rice cakes topped with homemade pimento cheese, Austin Blues pit-smoked pulled pork and homemade chow chow.

pit-smoked pulled pork and homemade chow chow. Behl Puri: Indian street food made with three homemade chutneys, tomato, onion and fresh herbs, topped with a choice of Jennie-O Perfect L'attitudes shredded turkey or Fontanini pot roast.

pot roast. Chicken Khao Soi: Hormel Fire Braised chicken thigh, crisp veggies, rice noodles, fried shallots, pickled onions and fresh herbs, served tableside with coconut curry broth.

Feijoada: Traditional Brazilian black bean stew made with Masterpieces chorizo, Hormel Bacon and Fontanini Brazilian sausage, served with coconut rice and farofa.

Mole Rojo Chicken Bowl: Hormel Fire Braised chicken thigh tossed with Doña Maria rojo sauce and served over black beans, roasted corn, tomatillo pico de gallo and Wholly avocado hand-scooped avocado.

The 5,000-square-foot exhibit centered around a full-service restaurant, which seated more than 50 people. Photo courtesy of Hormel Foods Corp.

"We had A-plus food at the show. Our people took great pride in delivering a top-notch experience for our guests," Flores said. "We wanted to bring the full restaurant experience to life and demonstrate the incredible potential of our foodservice products, both in terms of easy preparation in the kitchen and great taste on the plate. We are always striving to make the lives of our foodservice clients easier and safer."

Hormel Foods has been a voice in the foodservice industry for decades, continuously providing labor-saving solutions for restaurants and other establishments across the country. For more information on all Hormel Foods foodservice products, visit https://www.hormelfoodservice.com.

Source: Hormel Foods Corp.