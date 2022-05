Finless Foods, a pioneering company in the alternative seafood space, known for being the first company globally to serve cell-cultured seafood, is nationally launching its first official product, plant-based pokè-style tuna, at the National Restaurant Association (NRA) show held May 21–24, in Chicago, Illinois.

Finless Foods' plant-based tuna offers an option for consumers who care about a thriving ocean, want to enjoy a seafood dish without the catch, who are prioritizing their health, who can't eat seafood because of allergies, or foodies who are interested in something new, trendy, and diverse. The company's new plant-based tuna is minimally processed, low in sodium and fat, contains Omega-3 Fatty Acids, and is made from nine plant-based ingredients to mimic the taste and texture of tuna. This, good for you and good for the ocean, reinvented classic is so versatile it shines in sushi, poke, tacos, and even nachos.

"The newest revolution in the plant-based market is here and it's pokè-style plant-based tuna by Finless Foods," says Michael Selden, co-founder and CEO of Finless Foods. "Attending NRA with our sales partners, Elohi Strategic Advisors (ESA), will provide us brand exposure to thousands of chefs, restaurateurs, and foodservice operators who now have the opportunity to purchase our inaugural product. We know through previous experience, the best way to introduce Finless to the market is by letting the greatness of our product and mission speak for itself. So come on by and visit our booth—we are looking forward to meeting and developing new relationships."

Finless is already making waves with its new product which is now available through Gordon Food Service (GFS), the largest family-operated broadline food distribution company in North America servicing restaurants, the healthcare industry, and schools. Through distribution centers across the country, GFS will help Finless Foods reach a wide variety of operators and consumers interested in this tasty plant-based seafood option.

"As an early believer and follower in Finless, ESA is thrilled to be leading the way in building out the Finless foodservice sales team and we are looking forward to inviting plant-curious and plant-committed consumers everywhere to dig their chopsticks into this delicious, ocean-friendly product," says Stephanie Lind, founder and chief strategy officer at Elohi Strategic Advisors. "With the plant-based category growing at double the rate of food overall along with the rise in flexitarian and reducetarian lifestyles, the global plant-based tuna market only stands to grow now and well into the future."

To learn more about the company's debut product, what's next for Finless (hint: cell-cultured bluefin tuna), and meet the leadership team, stop by Booth #8807 at the NRA show.

Source: Finless Foods