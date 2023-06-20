The Specialty Food Association awarded North Country Smokehouse the sofi Award for the New Product category. The sofi Awards, short for Specialty Outstanding Food Innovation, recognizes creativity and culinary excellence within the specialty food industry.

The judging for the 51st annual sofi Awards took place at the Food Innovation Center at Rutgers University, the partner of SFA for these awards. Expert evaluators from the center conducted anonymous tastings across fifty-three categories, meticulously assessing products based on flavor, appearance, texture, aroma, ingredient quality, and innovation. Among 97 exceptional specialty food products that received Gold and New Product trophies, North Country Smokehouse prevailed in the New Product category for their new-to-market Thick Cut Applewood Smoked Uncured Bacon. Handcrafted with expertise and a commitment to excellence, the smokehouse has once again proven their dedication to producing exceptionally flavorful smoked meats made with respect for people, animals and the environment.

The winners of the sofi Product of the Year Award and New Product of the Year Awards will be featured at the 2023 Summer Fancy Food Show in New York. For more information about the sofi Awards and a complete list of 2023 winners, visit the Specialty Food Association's official website at www.specialtyfood.com.

Source: North Country Smokehouse