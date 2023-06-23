Supporting its commitment to education, Seaboard Foods awarded a total of $65,000 in scholarships to 65 graduating high school seniors pursuing certificates and degrees from technical schools, colleges and universities next fall.

“We are committed to supporting higher education opportunities for our future leaders,” said Peter Brown, president and CEO of Seaboard Foods. "Being able to contribute to the educational goals of young individuals living in the communities where we operate is something we truly value because we believe investing in education helps build a better community."

Seaboard Foods’ scholarship program focuses on fueling education for students in Oklahoma, Kansas, Texas, Colorado and Iowa. Students were selected based on their achievements in academics, extracurricular activities, work experience and community involvement.

Seaboard Foods’ scholarship program is part of a corporate commitment to fuel education at every level, especially for Oklahoma, Kansas, Texas, Colorado and Iowa students. Seaboard Foods has funded nearly $463,000 in scholarships to up to 400 high school seniors since 2003.

Visit seaboardfoods.com/scholarships to view the 2023 recipients for the Community Scholarship and the Children of Employees scholarship.

Source: Seaboard Foods