The U.S. Department of Agriculture is providing $502 million under the Animal Health Protection Act to the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service to prepare for potential additional detections of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in the United States.

USDA continues to successfully combat HPAI in the United States. In May 2022, there were a total of 18 commercial poultry HPAI detections. In May 2023, there were 0 commercial poultry detections, a decrease of 100% from the previous year. Additionally, there has not been a case of HPAI in commercial poultry since April 19, 2023, or in backyard poultry since May 18, 2023.

However, HPAI is still prevalent in many parts of the world and in wild bird populations, and the threat remains high. This funding transfer will ensure that USDA can continue to stay on top of this outbreak and be ready to respond if detections increase.

Previously, USDA has invested more than $793 million in emergency funding to respond to this outbreak by implementing quarantine restrictions, depopulating affected flocks, disposing of depopulated birds, cleaning and eliminating the virus from affected premises and conducting surveillance in surrounding areas.

Implementing strict biosecurity measures continues to be critical for all bird owners. For more biosecurity information, visit the APHIS Defend the Flock program.

HPAI is a serious disease and requires rapid response because it is highly contagious and often fatal to poultry. APHIS and officials from affected states are responding in accordance with federal and state HPAI response plans.

USDA encourages bird owners to work to ensure domestic birds do not come into contact with wild birds and to keep poultry confined inside during this high-risk period of migratory bird activity. USDA also encourages bird owners to limit traffic on and off the farm and to use personal protective equipment and disinfection when caring for birds to avoid introducing HPAI.

APHIS has a variety of biosecurity resources available here, and more information about the 2022 HPAI outbreak may be found here. Resources for bird owners and more information about the HPAI response process are available here.

Source: USDA's APHIS