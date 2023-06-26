Tyson Foods recently hosted its first-ever Supplier Inclusion Summit on June 20, 2023, with more than 25 of the company’s customers, supply chain partners and potential suppliers to have impactful conversations about the importance of building and nurturing a diverse supply chain.

The event builds on the company’s effort to build a robust supplier diversity program that is aligned with the company’s values, all while delivering on its core strategies of winning with customers, consumers and team members.

“We are proud to work with companies like Tyson Foods that share our views on diversity and inclusion,” said Jim Morris, owner and CEO of Morris Packaging and Heartland Supply Co. “It is essential to have partners who understand the benefits of having a diverse workforce and who are committed to creating a more inclusive society ... As we continue to grow and evolve, we will remain steadfast in our efforts to create a workplace that reflects the diversity of the communities we serve.”

The summit began with an evening reception hosted by Tyson leadership and included a full day of networking opportunities with company leadership, matchmaking between suppliers for enhanced partnerships, supplier enrichment sessions and a featured panel discussion with leaders from Tyson customers.

“We are incredibly grateful to all those that attended our inaugural diversity supplier summit,” said Paul Davis, vice president and chief equity, inclusion and diversity officer. “The collaboration across the value chain speaks to the importance of strategic sourcing to build economic empowerment within our supply chain. Also, our customers and suppliers were able to discuss and learn best practices in diversity program management to ensure effective collaboration on ways to innovate and better serve the consumer. Diversity, equity, and inclusion at all levels is necessary to build a more sustainable food system and industry.”

