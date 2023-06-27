FSIS has updated its guidance for retail firms to decrease the potential for Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) growth and cross-contamination.

The Best Practices Guidance for Controlling Listeria monocytogenes in Retail Delicatessens discusses steps that retailers can take to prevent certain ready-to-eat (RTE) foods that are prepared or sliced in retail delicatessens and consumed in the home, such as deli meats and salads, from becoming contaminated with Lm and thus a source of listeriosis. FSIS encourages retailers to review the guidance and evaluate the effectiveness of their retail practices and intervention strategies in reducing the risk of listeriosis to consumers from RTE meat and poultry deli products.

FSIS has revised the guidance in response to FSIS focus group findings and recommendations from the National Advisory Committee on Meat and Poultry Inspection. FSIS has also made changes to incorporate more recent scientific knowledge, update references to the FDA Food Code, and improve consistency, clarity, and overall content. For more information, view the Federal Register notice.

Source: USDA FSIS