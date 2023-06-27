Verde Farms is partnering with big-box membership retailer BJ’s Wholesale Club and family-owned grocery retailer Schnucks Markets as the company unveils its refrigerated organic, 100% grass-fed burger patties.

The raw, single-ingredient burger patties — catering to cooking enthusiasts who seek full control over seasoning their meats — are available only through Verde’s partners. The organic burger patties will be available at BJ's clubs on the East Coast and in the Midwest. Each ⅓ lb. patty will be sold in a six-count package for $16.99. Schnucks will carry ⅓ lb. patties in a four-count package priced at $14.99, available in their Midwest stores.

“Our ground beef products have been top performers for several years, and we know that consumers frequently use them to make burgers during the summer grilling season,” Verde Farms CEO Dana Ehrlich said. “We wanted to offer our consumers a product that gives them the convenience they need while still letting them enjoy organic, 100% grass-fed burgers with their families this summer.”

The burgers are described by Verde and partners as a delicious combination of flavor and juiciness; the perfect addition to any summer grilling occasion. This is the first time the pioneer and leading brand of organic, 100% grass-fed, 100% pasture-raised beef will be providing ready-to-cook, raw single ingredient burgers exclusively to these grocers. The team looks forward to a national rollout of the product in 2024 as the brand continues to grow.

“This collaboration comes at a crucial time as the better-for-you meat industry continues to gain momentum and as Verde continues its commitment to providing high-quality, organic options that align perfectly with the growing demand for healthier and more sustainable food choices,” Ehrlich said. “We invite consumers to experience the taste, quality, and integrity of our organic burgers, knowing that their choice supports their own well-being, the environment and the future of sustainable food.”

Since 2005, Verde has provided high-quality, organic, 100% grass-fed beef from pasture-raised cattle that roam free year-round — with no antibiotics and no added hormones. Its heritage and approach position it as the brand of choice in the current environment where health and sustainability are top of mind. Verde allows consumers to enjoy great tasting beef from a place that respects the earth and the creatures that inhabit it.

Source: Verde Farms



