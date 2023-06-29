Holmes Foods is located in Nixon, Texas, approximately an hour south of San Antonio. In 1925, Holmes Foods started as an ice plant, then shortly transitioned into custom processing. As business began to boom, Holmes Foods began processing variations of poultry including turkeys, hens, broilers, and ducks.

As family legacy may have it, the Lester family combined forces to better utilize resources and created a vertically integrated company including feed, hatchery, and processing divisions. These three operations are what Holmes Foods Co. is today, supplying “fresh Texas chicken” to food service and retail customers.

For nearly two decades, Angela Alvarado has been a huge asset to the development of Holmes Foods Co. Read along for a short and informative interview with Angela Alvarado.

SMA: What is your current job title?

Angela: I transitioned to Human Resource Manager in 2021. I have held various other positions at Holmes Foods.

SMA: What other job roles have you held at Holmes Foods?

Angela: I started out as the front desk receptionist, then transitioned into the Second Processing Supervisor. Prior to my new role in HR, I was the Quality Assurance Manager.

SMA: So, how long have you been with Holmes Foods?

Angela: This year marks 20 years.

SMA: Since transitioning from QA to HR, how have you applied your QA skills into your new role in human resources?

Angela: At Holmes Foods, QA is involved in every step of our process. So, understanding our process helps hire the right person for a position. This is where I believe my past job roles have helped hire the right people for the job. Working on the production floor, you quickly learn the necessary skills and body metrics, one may need to work at a particular station. Someone may be too tall or too short for a particular job function, so learning where to best utilize that person is important. It’s important for HR to learn and visit the production floor as much as possible. If you don’t know the full operation of the plant, then you could miss out on a great hire. This knowledge gives human resources the opportunity to explain the work involved at each station. It all correlates to helping the lines run efficiently.

SMA: Do you see similarities in QA and human resources?

Angela: Absolutely. Mainly the people. Our job as management is to develop a strong Food Safety Culture and that involves everyone.

SMA: Would you agree that HR is an essential player in a food safety team?

Angela: Yes. Human resources is the beginning for each employee. As the past QA manager, I understand our food safety goals. Therefore, I can easily transfer those goals into our hiring process. We start their education with food safety and worker safety by instructing them on Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP)- removing jewelry, no food or candy, fake nails, wearing hair nets, and personal protection equipment (PPE) for their safety.

SMA: How can HR and food safety and quality assurance collaborate to develop and sustain a food safety culture?

Angela: Its all of our jobs to educate our employees on food safety and quality. Communication is essential. Our business depends on selling a quality product to our customers.

SMA: What advice would you give to women pursuing a career in the meat industry?

Angela: I would say stay open to any opportunity to educate yourself in our industry. Our industry is great at providing educational content between webinars, conferences, and conventions. Find a place to call ‘home’ and get involved. Networking is a key to success.

*SMA’s 67th Annual Convention & Suppliers’ Showcase will be held July 19-21, 2023, at the J.W. Marriott Resort in San Antonio, TX. Registration is available here.

SMA: How has SMA helped you as a woman in the industry?

Angela: It gave me a voice. Our conference affords SMA members the opportunity to connect with our industry partners and USDA officials. I have traveled with SMA on various trips to Washington D.C. As always, it is the perfect opportunity to meet with your Congressional leaders and USDA officials to discuss the challenges our industry is facing.

I’m currently serving my second term on the SMA Board of Directors. Serving on the board allows me the opportunity to continue building SMA into a nationally recognized association, as well as serving other packers and processors within the organization.

SMA: What would you like to see for women in the industry?

Angela: I have already seen our numbers increase. Let’s encourage the next generation and provide a helping hand when we can.

*Women’s Meat Industry Network (WMIN) is a group of female leaders in the meat and poultry industry who are passionate about education, development, promotion, and retention of women in these industries. Get involved here.