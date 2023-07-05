Cardinal Meats Specialists, a leading Canadian family-owned business in the protein processing industry, is launching an expansion of its head office and main production facility in Brampton, Ontario.

As Cardinal continues to experience significant growth driven by customer demand, the decision to expand the facility with an addition of 33,000 square feet to the existing 89,000 square feet, the newly expanded facility now boasts a total area of 122,000 square feet. This additional capacity will allow for new and innovative needs for our expanding customer base and ensure the same exceptional reliability our customers count on every day.

"The expansion of our production facility is a direct response to the growing demands of our loyal customers," said Brent Cator, President & CEO of Cardinal Meats Specialists. "We understand that our customers are looking for high-quality products and convenient solutions, and we want to be there for them every step of the way. This expansion allows us to further meet their needs and continue our mission of existing to meet the needs of our customers."

The food industry is witnessing an increasing demand for Cardinal’s fully cooked line of Safe Sous Vide products, and with the expansion, Cardinal will be well positioned to fulfill this increased demand. The expansion has been carefully planned to accommodate future growth. By building in advance, Cardinal can respond quickly and proactively to the evolving demands of its customers, ensuring seamless service and timely delivery.

"We take pride in being a trusted partner for our customers," added Cator. "Our expanded facility and production capacity exemplifies our commitment to growth and our valued customers."

Source: Cardinal Meats