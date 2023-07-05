All-American burger chain, Fatburger, is ready for National Video Game Day. Starting July 5 and running through July 10, fans can order the ‘Ultimate Gamer Meal,’ featuring a Large Fatburger with cheese and The Works, Skinny Fries, and a Mtn Dew.

Gamers can also score prizes and more. In partnership with Mtn Dew, guests can visit https://fatburger.com/gaming for a chance to win custom gaming equipment, including a new gaming system, controllers and headsets. Upon entering the sweepstakes, entrants will also receive a promotional code for $5 off any order of $15 or more when ordering online through Fatburger.com. To raise the stakes, on National Video Game Day, July 8, gamer and influencer Symfuhny is joining forces with Fatburger and Mtn Dew to fuel up for a day of nonstop gaming. Starting at 12 p.m. Pacific Time on July 8, fans can join Symfuhny’s Twitch Stream to see him live in action powered by the Ultimate Gamer Meal, eating a juicy Fatburger while conquering his next opponent.

"It is no secret that we go all out for our fans to celebrate their big holidays,” said Taylor Fischer, vice president of marketing for Fatburger. “The gaming community has always embraced our big, made-to-order burgers, fries, and shakes, so we wanted to lean into that further this year with a commemorative meal, fun giveaways, and our first official collaboration with a gamer.”

"You can’t game without the ultimate gamer meal ... ” said Symfuhny. “With input from its fans, Fatburger created an epic meal combo for National Video Game Day. Available July 5 through July 10—it comes with a Large [Fatburger] with cheese and [The Works, Skinny Fries,] and a refreshing MTN DEW. Join my Twitch Stream on July 8 to watch me dig in live while I ace my opponents ... ”

Source: FAT Brands Inc.