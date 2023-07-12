The Western Association of Food & Drug Officials changes bylaws to appoint Seattle Fish Co.’s Ken Boyer as 2023 president. As the first-ever industry member to hold an officer position, Boyer draws on over 30 years of seafood industry experience to bring a fresh perspective to the organization that is tasked with keeping the Western region’s food supply safe.

“When I first joined WAFDO nine years ago, I noticed a lack of food industry experts in leadership positions,” said Boyer. “I’m honored to not only represent the seafood sector, but to invest time in this community to provide a perspective from industry experts. During my presidency this year, I intend to continue WAFDO’s incredible work and to seek to foster increased collaboration from industry experts within the organization and on the leadership board.”

For Boyer, what started as an entry-level job turned into over 30 years of a lifelong career dedicated to sustainable seafood with Denver-based Seattle Fish Co. He spent nearly a decade with WAFDO as an associate, and quickly rose through the ranks as not only one of the only industry voices, but the only voice from the seafood sector. He remains on the Seattle Fish Co. team where he trains and mentors other industry members as one of the only AFDO-certified instructors in Colorado. He teaches seafood HACCP-certified courses to industry and regulatory partners around the country.

“Effective and proactive food safety systems are a cornerstone in building consumer trust in our food supply and Ken is an inspirational leader in this area,” said Seattle Fish Co. President & CEO Derek Figueroa. “We’re incredibly proud to have a Seattle Fish Co. employee advocate for our industry in such an impactful way. He’s already making waves by becoming their first industry President, so we can’t wait to see how his passion and dedication reverberates through WAFDO for years to come.”

Source: Seattle Fish Co.