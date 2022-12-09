This website requires certain cookies to work and uses other cookies to help you have the best experience. By visiting this website, certain cookies have already been set, which you may delete and block. By closing this message or continuing to use our site, you agree to the use of cookies. Visit our updated privacy and cookie policy to learn more.
Seattle Fish Co. CEO discusses Lombardi Bros. Meats acquisition
Derek Figueroa details how expanding into meats will affect their business.
December 9, 2022
The National Provisioner speaks with Seattle Fish Co. CEO Derek Figueroa about the company’s recent acquisition of Lombardi Bros. Meats. In Part 1 of three interviews, Figueroa discusses Seattle Fish Co.'s motivation for branching out into meats and how the move will affect their business model going forward.
