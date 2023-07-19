RETISIO, a premier provider of cloud-based eCommerce solutions, today announced its new partnership with Allen Brothers Steaks, the leading supplier of USDA Prime beef and other gourmet meats.

Allen Brothers has transitioned its online commerce platform from incumbent Oracle Commerce Cloud to RETISIO Commerce in just five months.

The switch to RETISIO Commerce has resulted in a swift and seamless transition, delivering enhanced site performance and superior customer experiences for Allen Brothers. The new platform's speed and agility, coupled with its powerful capabilities, align with Allen Brothers' commitment to quality.

"This partnership underlines our commitment to deliver eCommerce solutions that not only meet but exceed our customers' expectations and experiences," said Sudhanshu Mohan, co-founder and CEO at RETISIO. "We're excited to see Allen Brothers reap the benefits of our commerce cloud platform and continue to provide an unparalleled customer experience."

Allen Brothers' transition to RETISIO Commerce marks a strategic pivot towards harnessing the power of advanced technology to bolster online sales.

"I am pleased with the seamless transition to the RETISIO platform and the exceptional work of our development partner team," said Robin Blank, director of digital marketing and brand strategy at Allen Brothers. "This new platform empowers us to better enhance the customer experience and engage our audience resulting in increased customer satisfaction."

The switch not only guarantees a swift and dependable e-commerce platform for Allen Brothers but is also opening the door to an arsenal of potent features such as intelligent search, personalized recommendations, and precisely targeted promotions, all crafted to fuel conversions and enhance customer satisfaction.

"We wanted a site experience that felt unique, that felt high-end, that felt like something we could customize," said Ryan Fibiger, general manager of Allen Brothers. "We wanted a site that was elevated, more luxurious, and not the same generic site experience."

Source: Allen Brothers