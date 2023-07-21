Preparing the next generation of leaders for the American lamb industry is critical to a viable future. The American Lamb Board continues to support the National Lamb Feeders Association’s Howard Wyman Leadership School because it provides education and networking opportunities for young sheep producers.

The 2023 school took place on July 9-13 in Columbus, Ohio. During the five-day event, 28 participants were lead through the Lamb 509 program, hosted by The Ohio State University, an educational program designed to enhance sheep producers’ understanding of meat quality and marketing. The hands-on program included live animal evaluation and carcass fabrication.

Educational sessions covered grid marketing, use of ultrasound, nutrition throughout lamb growth, impacts of stress on meat quality, and use of lamb cuts including value-added products, plus a cooking demonstration and sampling. The group spent the final day touring Ohio sheep production locations, including a stop at ALB board member Don Hawk’s Skyline Farm and the Mt. Hope livestock auction.

“The Howard Wyman Leadership School is a great way for young American Lamb producers to learn about a cross-section of the Lamb industry,” said ALB Chairman Peter Camino, Buffalo, Wyo.

The school is named for NLFA organizer Howard Wyman and emphasizes the feeding, marketing, harvesting and merchandising of lamb and lamb products. Attendees must be at least 20 years of age and are selected through an application process. Each year, the school is held in a location that facilitates tours of lamb farms/ranches, feedlots, processing facilities and marketing outlets.

Source: American Lamb Board