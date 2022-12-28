This holiday season, the American Lamb Board (ALB) worked with a team of food bloggers to create and share holiday appetizer and main course recipes to inspire consumers to celebrate the season with American lamb.

Stephanie Simmons of Blue Bowl Recipes shared Lamb Appetizer Cups made with flavorful and approachable ground American lamb, roasted red peppers, pesto and parmesan cheese nestled into golden puff pastry cups. This recipe is easy to make. Stephanie has 114,000 Instagram followers.

Lauren Grier of The Curious Plate created an Italian Lamb Lasagna Crostini appetizer. They are made with crispy toasted bread slices topped with spiced and saucy ground American lamb and three kinds of cheese. This is a quick and easy appetizer to feed a crowd.

Bella Karragianndis of Ful Filled created a holiday feast — a Slow Braised Leg of American Lamb, with Leek Confit and Sweet Potato Puree. The combination of textures and flavors makes for a luxurious meal and is simple to prepare.

Mayh Elamin of Two Purple Figs created a whole roasted Leg of American Lamb. Mahy says this recipe is very forgiving, as the lamb can marinate for as little or as long as desired, resulting in a juicy and succulent leg of lamb.

"American Lamb sales typically surge during the holidays as consumers associate lamb with special occasions," says Paul Camino, ALB chairman. "While it’s important to remind consumers to choose American Lamb for holiday celebrations, ALB is working to keep lamb recipes and cooking information in front of consumers year-round and to expand consumer usage of lamb beyond the holidays."

Source: American Lamb Board