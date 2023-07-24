Tom Eickman is a third-generation worker at Eickman’s Processing Co. Both Eickman and his father began working for the family business when they were 14 years old.

Eickman said that he serves on the Illiniois Association of Meat Processors as a past president and current board member, and is the current AAMP treasurer and upcoming president, as of July 2023. He is following in the footsteps of both his father and grandfather, as they are both past presidents of AAMP.

Eickman sat down with The National Provisioner and discussed the storied history and colorful present of his family’s company, which first started in 1953.

This Illinois-based processing company specializes in custom processing. “That’s what really got us going into the meat industry, and that’s still to this day our bread and butter, is what we call custom processing,” Eickman said. “We do our custom processing under USDA inspection.”

The company doesn’t just custom process beef, pork, and lamb, though Eickman said those are the main animals they use in their custom processing.

“I’ll do anything with four legs that’s legal,” he said.

Photo credits: Eickman’s Processing Co.

The company’s main customer base is farmers, with the goal of connecting those farmers to a market to sell their products.

For the company’s retail store, Eickman tells people to try their ham, bacon, and dried beef. “Bacon’s a dry-rub bacon, so kind of a high-end bacon,” he said. Eickman also said that the company uses many brats, and they can make around 30 to 35 flavors of brats now.

Eickman said the company sells many of their products as frozen, and the ability to quickly freeze the meats allows them to try and preserve the meat’s quality.

Though the processing company is based in a small town, their notoriety is widespread – they have been recognized with various awards.

(L to R): Illinois State Fair with Illinois State Fair Queen , Katie and Tom Eickman, and Illinois Department of Ag Director Costello. Photo credit: Eickman’s Processing Co. (L to R): Mike Eickman, Tom Eickman, Katie Eickman, Ashton Eickman and Merlyn Eickman receiving Illinois Sleeter Bull Award. Photo credit: Eickman’s Processing Co.

“The most recent and biggest deal one has been grandfather’s induction into the Meat Industry Hall of Fame,” Eickman said. “He was just inducted into that in the last class. Really wish he would’ve been around to be able to see that.”

Notably, the company has previously won a Best of Show at the American Cured Meat Championships, and Eickman said both his father and grandfather are members of AAMP’s Cured Meats Hall of Fame.

The Eickman family first got involved with what is now known as AAMP back in the 1950s, as Eickman’s grandfather started placing high in competitions early on in his role as a competitor.

Located in Seward, Ill., this family-owned processing company made it clear that they try their best to help everyone around them through their company. “I just try to be as open as we can in different thought processes and see whoever we can help along the line, and ultimately just help them to put out a good, high-quality product to the end consumer,” Eickman said.