CHAD DEATON. CREDIT: OSSID ANDY SCHNEIDER. CREDIT: ANDY SCHNEIDER, SALES DIRECTOR, GROTE CO.

According to Circana retail data analysis, prices for packaged lunchmeat averaged $6.28 per pound in June 2023, an increase of 7.4% for the category compared with June 2022. In June, dollar sales for lunchmeat totaled $637 million, a 3.4% decrease compared with a year ago. Pounds sold were down 10%. For that 52-week period, packaged lunchmeat prices averaged $6.21 a pound, up 16.6%. The deli category includes a wide range of meat types and cuts. With the deli category including so many varieties, deli processors can come up with a plethora of issues to tackle. Manufacturers Grote Co., Ossid, and Multivac offer some insights to make deli processing a little easier. Grote Co., a food processing equipment manufacturer that offers a variety of systems for processors, also provides solutions for deli processors. Andy Schneider, sales director, said slicers must offer versatility for deli processors, including options for plant-based products. “Slicers are easily programmed to stack, shingle, or bulk slice and are ideal for slicing products in log form and whole muscle products, such as turkey breasts,” he said. Schneider said that the log/butt ends of sliced deli products can be a complication for deli producers. “These log ends are usually sold in bulk at a fraction of the price, manually sliced offline, or reworked into meat blends– impacting yield, profitability, and production,” Schneider said.

He said that the Grote Log End Slicer caters to this issue in the deli category. “The Log End Slicer recovers premium slices from previously discarded log ends, eliminating rework and/or manual slicing and increasing yield on every sliced deli log.”

Grote Co. offers support for these customers seeking solutions for their deli processing.

“We offer commissioning/startup support, as well as refresher training and PM programs that can be tailored to meet the needs of any deli operation,” he said.

Photo Credit: Multivac

Multivac, another manufacturer, offers various options for deli equipment and packaging, including thermoformers with various packaging styles, said Chris Mason, director of sales – Processing Division for Multivac Inc.

“Peel/reseal packs are becoming popular as are zipper packs making partial use of the contents very easy for the consumer,” Mason said.

Schneider commented that, in retail, they are seeing an increase in trays or tubs for deli product packaging. He said that for deli producers it is difficult to make a product stand out from others in the store.

Mason emphasized the importance of simplicity and consistency for deli producers, adding that slicers cater to this important aspect of deli production.

Chad Deaton, the horizontal product manager at Ossid, another industry manufacturer, said that deli producers should be aware of integrating their packaging machinery.

ReeForm E40 thermoformer. Photo credit: Ossid

“Often, a deli producer’s packaging line involves multiple machines that all need to be integrated and synced together for optimal performance,” Deaton said.

He noted the popularity of thermoform in deli production. “Thermoform fill seal is popular with deli manufacturers because it offers flexibility and speed to package a wide variety of deli meats,” Deaton said.