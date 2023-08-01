Hofmann Sausage Co. announced that Harris Teeter is now selling Hofmann 14-ounce Natural Casing German Brand Cheddar Franks. This is an addition to selling Hofmann 14-ounce Natural Casing German Brand Franks, Hofmann's number-one-selling item. The Cheddar Franks are made using the original German Franks recipe but with real Wisconsin cheese added. Like all of Hofmann's hot dog and sausage products, the Cheddar Franks are fully cooked. In addition, they are gluten free and have no MSG added.

Harris Teeter has approximately 258 grocery stores across the Southeastern United States in eight states. Stores are in located in the District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia. The Cheddar Franks will be taken chain-wide.

"Harris Teeter currently sells our most popular product, so this is a natural add-on," said Pat Favalo, national sales manager. "We have a lot of fans in the southeast asking for more variety of Hofmann products, so this is good news for Harris Teeter shoppers."

Hofmann Sausage Co. is located in Syracuse, N.Y., and dates back to a meat market in 1861, making it one of the oldest hot dog and sausage manufacturers in the United States. Hofmann products are sold across the Eastern U.S. grocery stores, big-box stores, convenience stores, restaurants, and stadiums, as well as online.

For more information on Hofmann Sausage Co., contact Rebecca Baker, chief marketing officer, at 315-437-7257, or visit https://hofmannsausage.com.

Source: Hofmann Sausage Co.