Sonic Drive-In is once again bringing innovation to the drive-in with the new Buffalo Chicken Dip Bites. Now available for a limited time at participating drive-ins nationwide, these on-the-go snacks match the iconic flavor of buffalo chicken dip with a wonton-style fried exterior to deliver a crispy bite.

The Sonic Buffalo Chicken Dip Bites boast a combination of tender, juicy chicken blended with zesty buffalo sauce and melty cheddar cheese on the inside, with a crispy, golden-brown wrapper on the outside that delivers a crunch. These creamy, crunchy bites start at $2.99 plus tax for three pieces. Buffalo Chicken Dip Bites are also available in packs of five and seven to satisfy any appetite.

“From tailgates to family celebrations, Buffalo chicken dip is always a craveable favorite. In developing the new Buffalo Chicken Dip Bites, our Culinary Innovation team took that same mouthwatering flavor and packed it into a golden-brown crispy wrapper for an unforgettable snacking experience that can be enjoyed anywhere, anytime,” said Mackenzie Gibson, vice president of culinary & menu innovation at SONIC.

Source: Sonic Drive-In