Finalists for the Technology Excellence Awards, taking place at Pack Expo Las Vegas 2023 — set for Sept. 11–13 at the Las Vegas Convention Center — have been announced by PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies. Produced by PMMI, Pack Expo Las Vegas is the most comprehensive packaging and processing event in North America this year and will showcase over 2,000 suppliers offering solutions for 40 vertical markets and cover nearly 1 million square feet of exhibition space. The Technology Excellence Awards recognize the best new technology in packaging and processing being shown for the first time at a Pack Expo event.

More than 80 solutions-suppliers submitted nominations for this year’s awards, which were reviewed by top professionals in the industry and narrowed down to three finalists in each of the four categories.

The Technology Excellence Awards Panelists are:

Aaron Hand, editor-in-chief, ProFood World

Anne Marie Mohan, senior editor, Packaging World

Keren Sookne, editor-in-chief, Healthcare Packaging

Matt Reynolds, editor, Packaging World

The finalists for this year’s Technology Excellence Awards are:

Food/Beverage

Aneko Emsys, Aneko, Booth N-10165

Precision Servo Technology Represents a Breakthrough for High-Pressure Processing (HPP) Machinery, JBT Corp., Booth SL-6349

QUANTM Electric Diaphragm Pump, Graco Inc., Booth N-10634

General Packaging & Processing

AI Enabled Augmented Reality for Transforming Packaging Operations, Harpak-ULMA Packaging LLC, Booths SL-6188, SL-6101

DairySeal featuring ClearCor Technology, Amcor Rigid Packaging, Booths SU-7244, SU-7254

SOMIC 434 Next Generation Case Packer featuring Rockwell ArmorKinetics, Somic Packaging Inc., Booth SL-6172

Personal Care/Pharma

Child Resistant Reclosable, High Barrier Pouch – Pill Bottle Replacement, Amcor Healthcare Packaging, Booth SL-6635

CXV Global SmartFactory LineClearance Assistant (LCA), Xyntek, A CXV Global Company, SL-6185

PEWO-pack 600 High-Speed Stretchwrapper with High-End Stretching Technology, Pester U.S.A. Inc., Booth SL-6726

Sustainability

Amcor HealthCare Recycle Ready Sachet, Amcor Healthcare Packaging, Booth SL-6635

IMA Ilapak Delta OF-360 X, IMA North America Inc., Booths C-3200, C-3400

SprayPET Revolution —- The New 100% Recyclable, All-Polymer Aerosol, Plastipak Packaging Inc., Booth N-9357

For a complete description of the finalists’ technologies, visit the Technology Excellence Awards page.

Pack Expo attendees are encouraged to visit the finalists’ booths to see the technologies live and vote for their favorite. Voting will take place live starting at show opening on Monday, Sept. 11, through noon on Tuesday, Sept. 12, via the official show app or online. Winners will be announced after noon on Sept. 12.

Registration for Pack Expo Las Vegas is $30 until Aug.18, after which it increases to $130. For complete information on Pack Expo Las Vegas and to register, visit packexpolasvegas.com.

Source: PMMI