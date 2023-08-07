Burger King — home of the flame-grilled Whopper — is introducing a lineup of all-new BK Royal Crispy Wraps. The latest chicken-based innovation from Burger King, BK Royal Crispy Wraps are available in three flavors — Classic, Spicy, and Honey Mustard — and will launch at participating restaurants nationwide beginning Aug. 14.

Each of the new BK Royal Crispy Wraps features crispy white-meat chicken, juicy tomato, crisp lettuce, and one of three flavors in a soft tortilla. BK Royal Crispy Wraps are $2.99 each for a limited time only.

“At Burger King, we’re no strangers to innovation when it comes to chicken. We first introduced the BK Royal Crispy Chicken sandwich last August, and our Guests have loved it so much that we’ve turned it into a snack-sized wrap version,” said Pat O’Toole, chief marketing officer, Burger King North America. “The BK Royal Crispy Wraps offer our Guests an all-new way to enjoy our BK Royal Crispy Chicken without sacrificing quality ingredients, bold flavors, and the choice to have it your way.”

Source: Burger King