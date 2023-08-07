Glenroy Inc., a converter and printer of sustainable flexible packaging, announces a leadership transition as part of its strategic growth plan. The company has been diligently preparing for this next phase.

Glenroy is annoncing the appointment of Katie Juehring, third-generation owner, as the new chief executive officer. As a family-owned business, having a family member in this pivotal position holds significant importance for Glenroy. Juehring has proven herself as an exceptional leader through her diligent efforts in various capacities within the organization. Her commitment to personal and professional growth, along with her unwavering dedication to Glenroy's mission, make her the ideal candidate to lead the company into its next phase of growth. Juehring will also continue in her role as chairman of the board, ensuring a seamless transition and maintaining continuity in the company's vision and values.

Additionally, Glenroy is announcing the promotion of Evan Arnold to the role of president. Arnold's invaluable contributions to the company have played a pivotal role in driving innovation, cultivating a dedicated culture and upholding the company's core values. This advancement is a testament to his unwavering commitment, exceptional leadership and diligent efforts, all of which have significantly contributed to Glenroy's continued success.

“Evan and I are excited for this leadership transition. With the support of our dedicated employees, our passion for excellence, and commitment to our values, we undoubtedly believe we will lead the company to new levels of success and innovation,” said Juehring. “Together, we look forward to continuing to deliver exceptional products and services to our valued customers.”

Source: Glenroy Inc.