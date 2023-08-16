Hamlet Protein, global producer of specialty ingredients for young animal nutrition, presented the latest findings on in vitro evaluation of protein kinetics of soy-based ingredients at the ASAS-CSAS-WSASAS conference in Albuquerque, N.M. The multiday event was attended by industry professionals and researchers from all over the world.

The American Society of Animal Science, Canadian Society of Animal Science, and Western Section of the American Society of Animal Science hosted their annual ASAS-CSAS-WSASAS meeting in July in Albuquerque. The event gathered leading scientists and industry professionals for a full week of conferences, presentations and interactive discussions.

Megan Bible, Ph.D. in swine nutrition, attended the event on behalf of Hamlet Protein and presented the company’s latest finding on protein kinetics. “Recent groundbreaking research on protein kinetics shows that Hamlet Protein had the highest protein hydrolyzation rate when compared to other soy-based ingredients,” said Bible.

“At the event representatives from universities and industry professionals alike showed great interest in Hamlet Protein’s research and were keen to discuss more on how protein kinetics impact animal performance,” said Bible.

“We are very excited about new research data coming out on protein kinetics and will share more information with the market in the coming months,” said Hamlet Protein CEO Erik Visser.

Hamlet Protein produces soy-based protein ingredients for young piglets, poultry, and cattle feed at two production plants in Denmark and the U.S. Hamlet Protein services customers around the world through a network of its own sales offices and distributors. Find out more at www.hamletprotein.com

Source: Hamlet Protein