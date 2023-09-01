Hamlet Protein, global supplier of specialty ingredients for young animal nutrition, in cooperation with Grupo Profil — its distributor in Central America — presented a range of nutritional topics at a seminar focused on monogastrics that was attended by veterinarians, nutritionists, and operation managers from the region.

Together with a group of producers of animal nutrition and animal health products, Grupo Profil organized a seminar that could be followed simultaneously in El Salvador, Guatemala, Nicaragua and Honduras. The interactive event was attended by a large group of industry professionals who engaged in discussions with the speakers.

Dr. Alfred Blanch, category manager of poultry with Hamlet Protein, presented on the impact of anti-nutritional factors in soybean meal on the performance of monogastrics. Dr. Blanch said, “The presence of anti-nutritional factors in soybean meal can severely affect the development of the animal and is particularly damaging for young animals. Not all producers are aware of the risks ANF-s present nor of the ANF levels in their raw materials. Events like these allow us to share our insights and support producers in optimizing their diet formulations.”

Dr. José Luis Laparra, technical sales manager with Hamlet Protein, outlined Hamlet Protein’s focus on early life feeding. “Getting the nutrition right in the first life stage of the animal is critically important for its’ overall lifetime performance. We have seen that evidenced in trial work done with leading universities around the world on both swine and poultry. Whereas the use of specialty protein ingredients in piglet feeds has been common practice, in poultry the concept was only introduced more recently. With a relatively short lifespan, we strongly advocate the focus on early feeding in broiler chicks,” said Laparra.

Hamlet Protein produces soy-based protein ingredients for young piglets, poultry, and cattle feed at two production plants in Denmark and the U.S. Hamlet Protein services customers around the world through a network of its own sales offices and distributors. Find out more at www.hamletprotein.com

Source: Hamlet Protein