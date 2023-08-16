Over the years, the poultry industry has faced a myriad of challenges and opportunities, but one issue that continues to gain momentum is the welfare of the birds and biosecurity. To heighten awareness in these areas, the National Chicken Council, National Turkey Federation, United Egg Producers and U.S. Poultry & Egg Association are again collaborating this year on the 2023 Live Production, Welfare and Biosecurity Seminar. The seminar will be held Sept. 20–21 at the DoubleTree by Hilton Downtown in Nashville, Tenn.

“Environmental threats, disease management and the welfare of our birds is an ongoing priority for those involved in live production. Seminar attendees will come away with the latest information, resources, tools and best practices to make informed decisions on managing their operations and protecting the health and welfare of broilers, layers, turkeys and ducks,” said Travis Strickland, live production manager for Farbest Farms Inc. and planning committee chair.

The seminar will address topics in production efficiencies, welfare and biosecurity best practices. Industry managers, veterinarians and scientists will also explore topics that include:

Water Sanitation/Quality/Water Line Cleaning.

a Disease Update.

Antimicrobial Stewardship.

On Farm Food Safety Testing.

Precision Farming / Emerging Technology in Live Production.

The agenda was developed by a program committee of live production managers, poultry health professionals and university professors that includes:

Lindy Chiaia, National Turkey Federation.

Dr. Claudia Dunkley, University of Georgia.

Rusty Langle, Peco Foods Inc.

Ken Martin, Fieldale Farms Corp.

Heidi Parnin, Culver Duck Farms Inc.

Dr. Casey Ritz, University of Georgia.

Travis Strickland, Farbest Farms Inc. and planning committee chair.

To view the full agenda, register for the Live Production, Welfare and Biosecurity Seminar, and reserve a hotel room, click here or visit uspoultry.org.

Source: U.S. Poultry & Egg Association