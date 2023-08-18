Huon Aquaculture will invest $20 million to construct a state-of-the-art rendering facility in the Huon Valley in Australia.

The new rendering facility will recycle salmon processing waste to produce by-products including high-quality fish meal and salmon oil for both human and animal consumption. The facility will process over 10,000 metric tons of material each year and create 10 new full-time jobs in regional Tasmania, and up to 80 jobs during the construction phase.

The $20 million investment will be spent on constructing the new building, staff amenities, biosecurity measures and purchasing new equipment including chiller storage, cooling towers and boilers.

The facility is strategically located in Lonnavale, close to Huon’s southern marine operation shore bases and approximately 50 kilometers southwest from Hobart’s CBD.

The investment is reflective of Huon’s commitment to the State Government’s Salmon Industry Plan, particularly to projects and initiatives that harness a circular economy and support meaningful jobs.

Huon Aquaculture has operated in Tasmania for 35 years and currently employs more than 900 Tasmanians. The $1.3 billion salmon industry is nationally significant, contributing to the nation’s food security and supporting over 5,000 jobs.

Ninety percent of Huon Aquaculture's Tasmanian employees live and work in regional communities. Tasmania’s salmon industry is responsible for 1 in 4 jobs in the Huon Valley alone, where much of Huon Aquaculture’s operations are based.

Henrique Batista, CEO Huon Aquaculture, said the capital investment would enable Huon to deploy cutting-edge technology to enhance the company’s management of organic waste and alleviate pressure on the limited composting facilities in Tasmania.

“This project represents a major capital investment which will deliver social and economic benefits to Tasmania.

“We are always thinking of ways we can reduce waste. The purpose-built rendering facility in Lonnavale will process by-products and fill a gap in the market for fish meal and salmon oil.

“This initial investment is expected to generate over 10 new full-time jobs in regional Tasmania, in addition to supporting up to 80 FTE construction roles, all of which further underpins Huon’s position as a major employer in Tasmania and contributor to regional communities and local economies.”

Matthew Whittle, general manager sustainability at Huon Aquaculture, said the proposed investment would build upon Huon’s proud history of adopting world-leading technology and its track record of innovating to deliver improved environmental and economic outcomes.

“Huon will continue to lead the way in circular economy and waste management practices. By investing in new technology and facilities we can strengthen our whole of supply chain approach and therefore continue to farm sustainably and employ more local people.”

“Salmon has one of the lowest carbon footprints of all animal protein sources, requiring low levels of fresh water, land and energy usage.”

Sally Doyle, mayor, Huon Valley Council, said, “I am encouraged by Huon Aquaculture’s investment into our region and am supportive of the new jobs that will be created, further supporting economic development within our Valley.”

Michael Bailey, CEO, Tasmanian Chamber of Commerce, said that this was another vote of confidence in the Tasmanian economy and primary industry. "Value-adding locally means more jobs, a bigger, better industry and stronger communities. Not only is this great news for Huon, it’s great news for the countless other businesses that support the salmon industry, because it shows what a bright future this industry has.”

Rebecca Ellston, director, Property Council of Tasmania, said, “We know construction drives jobs and the economy, and this is especially important to our regional communities. Projects like this ensure we are able to keep a strong and sustained pipeline of work to keep our workface in the state.”

Source: Huon Aquaculture