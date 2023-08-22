One year ago, the viral "Hot Dog Straw" video, originally captured by "New York Nico," became an internet marvel, generating more than nine billion views on TikTok. The video sparked nationwide shock and awe that one would use a hot dog as a straw, let alone as a vessel to consume an ice-cold beer. In honor of its one-year anniversary, Oscar Mayer is commemorating this key moment in hot dog history by showing fans they don’t have to take food rules so seriously.

Using an Oscar Mayer wiener as its muse, the Oscar Mayer Hot Dog Straw mirrors the same size and color of a cooked dog and is made using food-safe soft silicone to replicate the feel of a real Oscar Mayer hot dog. The Hot Dog Straw is available for pre-order nationwide on oscarmayer.com/hotdogstraw while supplies last.

“While the viral ‘Hot Dog Straw’ divided the internet, we salute the brave man who paved the way to enjoy his hot dog as he wishes,” said Kelsey Rice, associate director, Oscar Mayer. “Taking inspiration from a classic Oscar Mayer dog, the silicone Hot Dog Straw is designed for optimal sipping, and we hope it brings a friendly reminder that we don’t need to take enjoying a delicious hot dog seriously. Some things are just meant to be fun.”

A natural extension of the brand’s “Keep it Oscar” platform, the meaty innovation is bringing levity to fans’ everyday food routines. “Keep it Oscar” empowers all to enjoy themselves with meats, including Oscar Mayer’s 100% Beef Franks, Wieners, Cheese Dogs and more.

Source: The Kraft Heinz Co.