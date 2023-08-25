Savor, the culinary division of a producer of live-event experiences, ASM Global, has announced Marcus Youn, chef from Knife Pleat, Regina Gutierrez, waiter from The French Laundry, and Mitchell Coriell, mixologist from Soho House – Malibu, as the winners of the American round of the World Young Chef Young Waiter (WYCYW) competition.

Now in its 44th year, WYCYW is a competition promoting hospitality as a career choice and is aimed at finding the world’s most skilled chefs, waiters and waitresses under the age of 28.

All three winners from YCYW U.S.A. will go on to compete in the World Young Chef Young Waiter finals on Nov. 23 and 24 at the Lycée Rainier III in Monaco to showcase their abilities to world-class chefs, hospitality experts and mixologists. A total of 21 contestants from nine countries will face off for the chance to win the world title of best chef, waiter and mixologist under the age of 28 as well as a cash prize of $10,000.

The finals of YCYW U.S.A. took place on Aug. 21, 2023, at The Culinary Institute of America — or CIA — at Copia in Napa, Calif. Each of the 11 young hospitality stars at the finals submitted a video entry to YCYW U.S.A.. The number of finalists was then whittled down by a panel of expert judges, including Roland Passot, propriétaire and chief culinary officer, and Adam Busby, certified master chef and general manager of CIA in St. Helena.

These industry veterans also led the in-person judging at the CIA at Copia where finalists were assessed on creativity, innovation, attention to detail and technical ability over a one-day live finale. The U.S.A. winners were chosen from a pool of finalists who represented some of the country’s finest establishments, including Knife Pleat, The Surf Club, The French Laundry, Bouchon Bistro, Ad Hoc + Addendum, and more.

“We are so proud to host the first-ever YCYW USA competition, as giving these young culinary stars a platform to showcase their skills has always been a priority at SAVOR,” said Shaun Beard, Savor's senior vice president of food and beverage. “During the finale event, not only did we witness remarkable talent from all of the contestants, but we were amazed by their composure, camaraderie, willingness to help and genuine appreciation for each other’s crafts in a high-pressure situation. All competitors have bright and successful futures ahead of them, and we can’t wait to see what they have in store for us next.”

WYCYW aims to highlight the talent of the ﬁnest young professionals building their careers in the industry while championing the skill and passion that hospitality professionals bring to their work. For more information, visit https://youngchefyoungwaiter.com/.

Source: Savor