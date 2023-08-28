Hamlet Protein, the Denmark-headquartered global supplier of specialty ingredients for young animal nutrition, hosted an international group of professors and Ph.D. students for a plant tour and technical presentation and discussions in Horsens, Denmark.

Professor Stein from the University of Illinois, professor Knud Erik Bach Knudsen from Aarhus University in Denmark, and fifteen Ph.D. students from Denmark, the United Kingdom and the United States were received by a delegation of Hamlet Protein representatives who provided insights into the company’s latest scientific research, shared in-market experiences on applications in starter and pre-starter feeds and presented the company’s patented production process.

Professor Knud Knudsen said, “The course we are teaching aims to provide our PhD-students an overview of carbohydrates in feeds and their impact on nutrition and intestinal health of nonruminant animals. Our visit to Hamlet Protein provides our students with a unique opportunity to learn about scientific insights ... being translated into practical solutions that drive health through nutrition.”

“We strongly believe that sharing knowledge drives value creation, that is why it is embedded in our strategy. All over the world, we work with renowned universities to gather data that helps us understand how we can best support the performance of farm animals with our vegetable protein solutions. That work never stops. Having the opportunity to engage with Professors Stein and Knudsen and their students on topics related to nutrition, intestinal health, and performance allowed all attendees to learn from each other, making the visit a valuable experience for Hamlet Protein,” said Hamlet Protein CEO Erik Visser.

Hamlet Protein produces soy-based protein ingredients for young piglets, poultry, and cattle feed at two production plants in Denmark and the U.S. Hamlet Protein services customers around the world through a network of its own sales offices and distributors. Find out more at www.hamletprotein.com.

Source: Hamlet Protein