On Jan. 7, 2023, member-elects of the 118th Congress were sworn into the Senate and House of Representatives. Following the 2022 midterm elections, the Democratic Party retains control of the Senate, and Republicans reclaimed control of the House.

Both the House Committee on Agriculture lead by Chairman Rep. Glenn “GT” Thompson, R-Pa., and the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry lead by Chairwoman Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., have been diligently reviewing introductory legislation that could potentially impact the meat and poultry industry. Below are a few bills currently in rotation.

1. S 907 and HR 2814 Processing Revival and Intrastate Meat Exemption (PRIME) Act

S 907 sponsored by Sen. Angus King, I-Maine

HR 2814 sponsored by Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky.

To amend the Federal Meat Inspection Act to exempt from inspection the slaughter of animals and the preparation of carcasses conducted at a custom slaughter facility, and for other purposes.

Custom-exempt facilities are still subject to safety and cleanliness practices. However, these facilities are not required to have inspectors present at all times during hours of operation. If the PRIME Act is passed, custom exempt facilities would be allowed to sell uninspected products into retail markets within state boundaries.

2. S 846 and HR 1646 New Markets for State-Inspected Meat and Poultry Act of 2023

S 846 sponsored by Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D.

HR 1646 sponsored by Rep. Alexander Mooney, R-W. Va.

To amend the Federal Meat Inspection Act and the Poultry Products Inspection Act to allow the interstate sale of State-inspected meat and poultry, for other purposes.

The objective of the bill is to create new markets for very small and small state-inspected meat processing facilities across the state lines while maintaining a high level of food safety standards.

3. HR 1604 USA Beef Act

Sponsored by Rep. Matthew Rosendale, R-Mont.

To amend the Federal Meat Inspection Act to modify requirements for a meat food product of cattle to bear a “Product of U.S.A” label, and for other purposes.

This bill modifies label requirements for meat food products of cattle. Specifically, the bill prohibits the label of beef or any other meat food product of cattle from bearing the phrase product of U.S.A. unless such meat or meat food products is exclusively derived from one or more cattle born, raised, and slaughtered in the United States. This requirement does not apply to beef or other meat food products of cattle intended and offered for export to foreign markets.

4. S 52 American Beef Labeling Act of 2023

Sponsored by Sen. John Thune, R-S.D.

To amend the Agricultural Marketing Act of 1946 to establish country of origin labeling requirements for beef, and for other purposes.

S 52 reinstates mandatory country-of-origin labeling (COOL) requirements for beef. Specifically, the bill requires the Office of Trade Representatives (USTR) to develop a means of reinstating the requirements that comply with the rules of the World Trade Organization (WTO).

5. S 354 and HR 945 Strengthening Local Processing Act of 2023

S 354 backed by Sen. John Thune

HR 945 sponsored by Rep. Chellie Pingree, D-Maine

To amend the Poultry Products Inspection Act and the Federal Meat Inspection Act to support small and very small meat and poultry processing establishments, and for other purposes.

The goal of the bill is to allow very small and small meat packers and processors access to essential food safety regulations, enable more state inspected meat products to be sold interstate, and utilize federal dollars towards education, training, and technical assistance grants.

6. S 1512 DIRECT Act of 2023

Sponsored by Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan.

To amend the Federal Meat Inspection Act and the Poultry Products Inspection Act to allow for the interstate internet sales of certain State-inspected meat and poultry, and for other purposes.

The DIRECT Act would allow state-inspected meat products to be sold across state lines, in limited quantities and through e-commerce.

7. S 813 Expanding Local Meat Processing Act of 2023

Sponsored by Sen. Ben Ray Lujan, D-N.M.

To direct the Secretary of Agriculture to amend regulations to allow certain packers to have interest in market agencies, and for other purposes.

This bill directs the Department of Agriculture to revise its regulations to allow certain packers to hold ownership interest in, finance, or participate in the management or operation of a market agency selling livestock on a commission basis. The bill applies to packers that have a cumulative slaughter capacity of (1) less than 2,000 animals per day or 700,000 animals per year with respect to cattle or sheep, and (2) less than 10,000 animals per day or 3 million animals per year in respect to hogs.

8. S 346 Meat and Poultry Special Investigator Act of 2023

Sponsored by Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont.

To establish the Office of Special Investigator for Competition Matters within the Department of Agriculture.

This bill establishes within the Department of Agriculture the Office of the Special Investigator for Competition Matters. Specifically, the office must use all available tools to investigate and prosecute violations of the Packers and Stockyards Act of 1921 by packers and live poultry dealers. Further, the bill grants the office the authority to bring any civil or administrative action authorized by that act against a packer or live poultry dealer.

Additionally, the office must:

serve as a liaison to the Department of Justice and the Federal Trade Commission with respect to competition and trade practices in the food and agricultural sector,

consult with the Department of Homeland Security on national security and critical infrastructure security in the food and agricultural sector,

maintain a staff of attorneys and other professionals with appropriate expertise, and

coordinate with the USDA Office of the General Counsel and the Packers and Stockyards Division of the Agricultural Marketing Service.

Similar bills have been introduced into Congress in previous years. It’s critical to stay updated on the progression of these acts, as some could potentially change the course of the meat industry. In 2024, a total of 33 Senate and 435 House seats are up for election. Speak with your trade associations to help get your voice heard in the industry. Most importantly, don’t forget to vote!

Lacy Bates is membership development manager for the Southwest Meat Association.