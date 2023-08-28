Anritsu, your preferred partner for Product Inspection & Detection, will demonstrate its newest X-Ray Systems, Checkweighers, Metal Detectors and Combination systems for packaging, food, and the pharma sector. Product experts will be at hand to further elaborate on the many features and advantages of the individual systems, as well as provide application examples. Like all Anritsu systems, these new additions are supported by the fully automated QuiCCA quality control and quality management software, with ample data storage for all the results.

To meet the high demands in product safety in today’s production environment, Anritsu introduced the newest addition to the XR75 product line, the DualX+ Dual Energy X-Ray. The DualX+ is equipped with a newly developed X-ray sensor that elevates detection capabilities when challenging applications require the highest levels of sensitivity. The high-resolution X-ray image generated by the new sensor enhances the detection performance of very fine metal and bone fragments and provides improved detection in thick products. The DualX+ helps reduce false rejects and product waste in a high-speed production environment.

Manufacturers worldwide use Anritsu’s product inspection and contaminant detection equipment. With more inspection systems installed globally than any other provider, Anritsu offers a combination of performance, reliability and price. Founded in 1895, Anritsu is a billion-dollar global company based in Japan with a legacy of innovation and meticulous engineering in electronics, telecom and testing. Their X-Ray Inspection Systems, Checkweighers, Metal Detectors and Combos provide a return on investment and ensure compliance with stringent quality control programs. Visit Anritsu at booth #SL-6163.

Source: Anritsu