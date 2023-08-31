Duravant announces the appointment of Jack Lee as group president, Food Sorting and Handling Solutions. Lee is responsible for leading strategies that bring sorting, conveying and other process automation systems from four Duravant operating companies — Key Technology, Multiscan, PPM Technologies and WECO — to food processors globally.

Jack Lee, group president – Food Sorting and Handling Solutions at Duravant. Photo credit: Duravant





Having most recently served as president of Key Technology Americas and WECO, Lee joined Duravant in 2022, where he had overall responsibility for the operating companies’ growth strategies. In his expanded global role, Lee will oversee strategic and operational initiatives for the Food Sorting and Handling Solutions group, which also includes Multiscan and PPM Technologies, who joined the Duravant family of operating companies in December 2022 and July 2023, respectively.

“Jack has a proven track record of delivering positive business results while fostering a culture of innovation and collaboration, and I’m thrilled that he will be leading Duravant’s new Food Sorting and Handling Solutions group,” said Mike Kachmer, chairman and CEO of Duravant. “By establishing this new group within our Food Processing segment we’re able to coordinate a broader solutions offering, leverage technology and product development expertise, and align our lifecycle support services to efficiently meet the growing integration needs of customers around the world.”

“I am excited to work with the talented operating company leadership teams within our Food Sorting and Handling Solutions group,” said Lee. “Together, we are able to provide a wider and more comprehensive range of world-class systems that are ideal for many food processing applications, from raw receiving to packaging, all backed by the deep industry expertise and customer service our brands are known for,” said Lee. “It’s thrilling to be on the ground floor as we develop the vision for this rapidly-evolving group. Everything we do is focused on providing food processors with effective ways to optimize product quality, increase yields, improve efficiencies and reduce labor to strengthen their competitive advantage and maximize their profitability.”

Lee brings over 20 years of leadership experience in industrial automation. He holds a bachelor’s degree from Rice University and master’s degrees in chemical/industrial engineering from the University of Houston and engineering management from Northwestern University. Lee also holds a Master of Business Administration from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.

Source: Duravant