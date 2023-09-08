Jimmy John’s is permanently adding wraps to its menu, with three flavor combos including:

The classic Chicken Caesar Wrap – Featuring all-natural chicken, parmesan cheese, creamy Caesar dressing and mini croutons in a garlic & herb wrap.

The spicy Jalapeno Ranch Chicken Wrap – Combining all-natural chicken, provolone cheese, jalapeno ranch, crispy jalapenos and red pepper flakes in a flour wrap.

The new Tuscan Italian Wrap – This new-to-the-menu item features salami, capocollo, ham, parmesan, oil & vinegar on an oregano-basil & garlic wrap.

“After incredible success these past two years offering wraps for the summer season only, we are giving our loyal customers what they want – WRAPS ALL THE TIME. This is a big deal for our brand, as our menu hasn’t changed much in nearly 40 years,” said Dustin Hilinski, director of culinary innovation at Jimmy John’s. “But our goal right now is to expand our flavor offerings and introduce new menu items, and what better way to do that than to permanently add Wraps and provide a completely reinvigorated catering menu.”

Jimmy John’s is now a one-stop shop for catering needs. Jimmy John’s Catering offers the choice of sandwiches or the new permanent Wraps in addition to new premium side offerings and desserts.

New catering bundles – Made fresh to order on fresh-baked bread, using hand-sliced meats and fresh veggies, customers can feed as many or as few people as they need with customizable party boxes, box lunches and half sandwich, or Wrap, orders.

Brand-new look – The updated catering menu includes new packaging like the ready-to-serve boxes, as well as a branded canvas bag.

Head to participating Jimmy John’s locations to try any of the permanent wraps or to order catering.

Source: Jimmy John's