In the Sept. 7 Datassential webinar titled “Simply Smarter Webinar: 2024 Foodservice Forecast,” Jack Li, builder, and Ann Golladay, senior director, publications, presented an overview of the foodservice category and predictions for the next year. The research in this webinar was done in partnership with the International Foodservice Manufacturers Association.

Current status

Food rate of inflation did not get as high for away-from-home food as it did for at-home food.

During the pandemic, more restaurants were closing than opening, but Dataessential data shows that those numbers are leveling off, indicating a more balanced number of openings and closures.

Consumers have cut spending on restaurants/dining out by 48%.

Industry tailwinds: continued pent up demand from COVID, consumers craving experiences, tech/AI, off-premise upgrades here to stay.

Complications

Industry challenges: labor challenges, supply chain, remote-first work policies, repaying student debt.

Labor shortage is currently limiting growth for foodservice, but the industry is adding more jobs.

Labor force participation overall is lower than pre-COVID levels. This has limited foodservice growth.

Moving forward