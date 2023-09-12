Roquette, a global company working in plant-based ingredients, has appointed Barentz International, a global distributor of life science ingredients, as the sole distributor for their core food ingredients products in the North Latin American region. The extension of the strategic distribution partnership between Roquette and Barentz is effective as of Jan. 1, 2024, and covers distribution in Bolivia, Colombia, Ecuador, Central America and the Caribbean, and Mexico.

Roquette and Barentz maintain a long-standing partnership that has refined market expansion from Europe to various regions across the globe. This collaboration further demonstrates the combined expertise of both companies in human nutrition for the Latin American region.

Gökhan Oran, vice president human nutrition at Barentz, said, “Extending our partnership in the LatAm region demonstrates our commitment to delivering sustainable growth to our key principal partners and solidifies our ongoing investments in technical sales, application and supply chain capabilities, to become the best-in-class local distribution partner in every region in which we operate. These are the pillars upon which our shared success rests. We look forward to our continued mutual development.”

Ricardo Grizzo, head of Roquette’s Core Ingredients Business in the Americas, said, “Other parts of our business have benefitted from good results with our partnership with Barentz in the Americas, Europe and Asia. We hope to build on those results, get some supply chain synergies across the Americas, and lean on Barentz’s commercial expertise and market orientation to bring an even greater level of service to our customers.”

Sources: Roquette; Barentz