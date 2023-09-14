Family-owned and -operated East Tennessee convenience store chain Weigel's will now include Swaggerty's Farm sausage on their breakfast menu. Swaggerty's Farm, a fast-growing sausage company, will be used in Weigel's exclusive Stuffed Biscuit — in addition to an array of other breakfast sandwich options. Customers can experience these breakfast items with Swaggerty's Farm sausage at Wiegel's convenience store locations throughout the greater East Tennessee region by mid-September this year.

Swaggerty's Farm has been committed to quality and excellence since 1930. Their sausage products are centered around a family recipe using a unique blend of spices and a tried-and-true process

"Combining the history and tradition of two remarkable East Tennessee businesses seems like a natural fit," said Swaggerty's Farm Director of Business Development, Michael Schwind. "Both companies remain family-owned and operated and keep quality as a #1 priority. I'm very excited to watch this partnership develop."

A familiar brand in the region, many East Tennesseans are accustomed to Swaggerty's Farm premium sausage products. And for more than 90 years, Weigel's has been a family-owned brand with a dedicated, community following – growing from a family dairy farm to the 75-convenience-store chain it is today. Weigel's has bright, spacious stores, state-of-the-art convenience retailing, competitive pricing, quality fuel, and quality customer service. For more information about Weigel's or to find the nearest location, visit www.weigels.com.

To find out more about Swaggerty's Farm, visit www.swaggertys.com. For those interested in serving their customers Swaggerty's Farm products, email sales@swaggertys.com, or call 865-933-2625.

Source: Swaggerty's Farm