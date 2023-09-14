Unibloc Hygienic Technologies, a global provider of hygienic positive displacement pumps, air-operated double diaphragm (AODD) pumps, drum pumps, and other flow control products, introduces the industry’s biggest hygienic lobe pump to date. The new UltraLobe FoodFirst 700 Series pump doubles typical flow throughput.

The Unibloc UltraLobe pump delivers the same quality as the Unibloc 600 Series yet significantly increases volume and throughput for the processor. All within a similar footprint, the Unibloc UltraLobe gently handles larger, shear-sensitive food products with no sacrifice in product integrity. Delivering a flow rate of up to 1170 GPM (4429 LPM), the new Unibloc 700 Series is suitable for food and beverage, pharmaceutical, personal care, pulp and paper processors, and chemical industries.

Improving safety and sanitation

UltraLobe’s precision-engineered construction of 316L stainless steel for all wetted metal parts ensures compliance with FDA standards and lays the foundation for a pump tailored to meet the stringent requirements of hygienic applications. In addition, the pump incorporates Unibloc’s innovative rotor design that eliminates the need for plastic components, o-rings and rotor bolts, a game-changer for food processing that demands daily strip-down sanitation procedures.

UHT’s patented QuickStrip design is incorporated in the UltraLobe, featuring one-way assembly and disassembly and the patented safety swing arm. These exclusive features enhance the safety of plant personnel and elevate product integrity by mitigating the risk of foreign material contamination.

Upgrade and realize a swift return on investment

“This new model pump, an industry first for sheer size and capacity, has been referred to as a ‘gentle giant,’” said Chris Stevens, CEO at Unibloc Hygienic Technologies. “Companies can increase production while preserving product integrity—a critical parameter for food products such as whole chicken breast to polymers and other applications with larger shear-sensitive components. This pump can take the place of two smaller pumps, to save space and energy requirements without sacrificing plant throughput.”

In food processing plants, it's common to use 6-inch diameter pipes throughout the facility. While it's usually the case that larger pump capacity corresponds to larger pipes, the Unibloc UltraLobe breaks this convention by being specifically engineered to accommodate commonly available 6-inch outlet pipe. Additionally, operators can precisely control the RPM from zero to 500, ensuring the product meets exact specifications.

This latest product introduction from Unibloc Hygienic Technologies offers food companies and other industrial applications a lobe pump designed for:

Gentle movement of larger, shear-sensitive products.

Increased product throughput.

Sanitary construction of FDA-compliant materials.

Easy maintenance.

Improved safety.

Quick and simplified assembly/disassembly.

Minimal plant footprint for the power and capacity.

For more information about the Unibloc UltraLobe 700 Series Pump and other innovative engineered solutions, visit unibloctech.com.

Source: Unibloc Hygienic Technologies