USPOULTRY and the USPOULTRY Foundation are accepting research preproposals from colleges, universities and research facilities through Nov. 1 for the 2024 Spring Research Competition. Research proposals are accepted and evaluated for funding twice each year, in the spring and fall. Preproposals are a one-page synopsis of the potential research project. The Foundation Research Advisory Committee, comprised of industry professionals, will review the preproposals and invite full proposals to be submitted that meet current research interests.

A complete list of research priorities, which is updated every two years, is available on the USPOULTRY website. The current list of research priorities includes goals and objectives for the following categories: animal welfare, breeder management (turkeys and broilers), meat bird management, commercial egg production, diseases, environmental management, food safety, hatchery management, nutrition, processing, and employee safety and health. Visit uspoultry.org for complete instructions and deadlines to submit a preproposal.

Preproposals are also invited for new issues that emerge outside the priority list, but such preproposals will be evaluated based on justification of the research need. Projects will be selected for funding in April 2024.

USPOULTRY and its foundation operate a comprehensive research program incorporating all phases of poultry and egg production and processing. Since the inception of the research program, USPOULTRY has reinvested more than $35.7 million into the industry in the form of research grants. More than 50 universities and federal and state facilities have received grants over the years.

Source: U.S. Poultry & Egg Association