Big Easy Foods, a name in the world of Cajun cuisine, has announced the launch of its latest innovation: Big Easy Foods' Simple Solutions. The new line has a range of flavors and uses high-quality, locally sourced ingredients.

Finding time to prepare a wholesome meal can be a daunting task. Big Easy Foods created the Simple Solutions line of microwavable entrees to meet these demands without compromising on quality or taste.

Big Easy Foods' Simple Solutions are crafted for those who appreciate quality ingredients but do not want to sacrifice time in the kitchen. Each entree was expertly prepared by the company's seasoned chefs using fresh, all-natural ingredients. Discover the flavors of the Big Easy Foods' Simple Solutions entrees:

Shrimp Scampi: Wild Caught Gulf Shrimp served over penne pasta in a savory, buttery and creamy wine sauce.

Shrimp Jambalaya: Wild Caught Gulf Shrimp served over New-Orleans-style rice with onions, bell peppers, celery, and Louisiana Seasoning.

Shrimp and Black Beans with Lime Juice: Wild Caught Gulf Shrimp and black beans served over zesty cilantro-lime rice.

Shrimp with Butter and Garlic: Wild Caught Gulf Shrimp served over Louisiana rice in a savory butter garlic sauce.

Shrimp Alfredo: Wild Caught Gulf Shrimp over penne pasta tossed in a savory creamy cheese sauce.

Shrimp Alfredo with Broccoli: Wild Caught Gulf Shrimp and broccoli served over penne pasta, tossed in a savory creamy cheese sauce.

Chicken Alfredo: Tender and juicy chicken served over penne pasta tossed in a savory creamy cheese sauce.

Simple Solutions from Big Easy Foods are available at some grocery stores and online retailers. Visit www.bigeasyfoods.com to learn more.

Source: Big Easy Foods