The National Turkey Federation and U.S.A. Poultry & Egg Export Council are applauding the Republic of India’s decision to eliminate the retaliatory tariff on U.S. frozen whole turkeys and frozen turkey parts and to reduce the basic tariff on those products from 30% to 5%.

“The National Turkey Federation applauds the efforts by the U.S. and Indian governments to significantly reduce the tariffs. This move creates an important new market for U.S. turkey producers and will give Indians more affordable access to a nutritious, delicious protein,” said Joel Brandenberger, president and CEO of National Turkey Federation. “NTF congratulates the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative and the leadership of USDA on this accomplishment, and we thank Senators Mark R. Warner and Thom Tillis for spearheading congressional efforts to ensure U.S. turkey growers are able to effectively compete in this fast-growing marketplace.”

The new agreement reduced significant barriers to access the Indian market due to prohibitively high tariff rates and certain nontariff barriers and will benefit both nations. Prior to the new agreement, India maintained a 30% duty on U.S. turkey products, which overpriced the product for Indian consumers and prevented U.S. exporters from participating in the fast-growing market. This new agreement will allow U.S. turkey growers to compete in the rapidly expanding market while providing Indian consumers with a high-quality and affordable source of protein, which is in high demand.

The agreement also reduces the duty on duck imports from the U.S to 5% from 30%.

“The USA Poultry & Egg Export Council (USAPEEC) applauds the decision to lower the tariff on imports of U.S. frozen turkey parts, whole turkeys, and duck by India. This is a significant, positive action,” said Greg Tyler, president and CEO of USAPEEC. “We very much appreciate our government’s ongoing efforts to increase access for U.S. poultry and egg products in India. The lowering of tariffs on turkey meat and for some duck exports is a great success. We hope that in the future we are able to gain better access for chicken and to expand access for duck as well, which can help to further address the protein needs of Indian consumers.”

A joint letter initiated by NTF and USAPEEC was sent to U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai ahead of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s June visit to the U.S with bipartisan support from Senators Mark R. Warner (D-VA), Thom Tillis (R-NC), Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Mike Braun (R-IN), Tina Smith (D-MN), John Thune (R-SD) and Tim Kaine (D-VA). Full text of the letter is available here.

Source: National Turkey Federation