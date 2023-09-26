Motif FoodWorks, a food technology company making plant-based foods, announced a partnership with Foxtrot, a corner store and cafe who is now offering Motif's alternative beef product in a premade meal across their 30 locations. This comes following Motif's entry into foodservice earlier this year, where the company launched their Motif BeefWorks Plant-Based Burger Patties and Grounds and Motif PorkWorks Plant-Based Grounds products.

Foxtrot, a Chicago-based brand, offers a wide variety of products including freshly crafted chef-prepared meals, premium groceries, handpicked wine and spirits, snacks and sweets, along with personal care products. The brand initially signed an agreement with Motif for a limited-time offering. However, Foxtrot opted to extend their partnership and make the product a multi-season feature on their menus. Foxtrot's Vegan Taco Salad featuring Motif BeefWorks Plant-Based Beef Grounds atop a bed of romaine lettuce, roasted corn, tomatoes, jalapeno, onion, cilantro and a lime vinaigrette, is currently available to purchase for pickup or delivery at all of Foxtrot's locations.

"Motif BeefWorks came with lots of deep savory flavor that we historically find absent in most plant-based alternative proteins. I was impressed by how workable the product really was...it seared, caramelized, and roasted much like animal-based proteins," said Justin Schaub, senior director of culinary at Foxtrot Market. "While perhaps not relevant to our current concept [the Taco Salad], I feel like the Motif product is [also] a best-in-class beef alternative for burger-making—especially smash burgers, which is the vehicle through which I first sampled the product."

"88% of consumers expect to maintain or increase their consumption of plant-based foods, and we're proud to create products that make that goal a little bit easier - and tastier," said Michael Leonard, CEO of Motif FoodWorks. "Working with partners like Foxtrot amplifies our mission to bring the next generation of delicious foods to the world by offering consumers the better tasting, plant-based options they have been demanding. This is only the beginning for Motif and we look forward to continuing our momentum into foodservice."

For more information about Motif's line of foodservice offerings, visit here

To try Foxtrot's Vegan Taco Salad made with Motif BeefWorks Plant-Based Chili-Spiced Taco Grounds, visit a nearby Foxtrot location or order delivery from the app.

Source: Motif Foodworks