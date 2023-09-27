As the second part of a technical reference series, USPOULTRY has assembled a HACCP Prerequisite Programs Technical Reference Guide as a technical tool to assist in understanding the prerequisite programs needed to establish and implement HACCP plans.

Hazard Analysis Critical Control Points (HACCP) is an internationally recognized method of identifying and managing food safety-related risk. Prerequisite programs are foundational to HACCP and should be designed to work in conjunction with other programs to ensure the best functionality of the food safety system. Correctly implemented and validated, prerequisite programs assist in making sure the HACCP system performs as intended.

Part of USPOULTRY’s mission is to provide technical resources and assistance to member companies, and this guide can be a useful technical tool to assist in annual or as-needed reassessments. The guide does not, and cannot, cover every circumstance. However, it does provide a framework for understanding HACCP prerequisite programs. The guide is most applicable to HACCP systems that are already in place.

The HACCP Prerequisite Programs Technical Reference Guide is available to USPOULTRY members only and can be obtained by visiting the USPOULTRY Training Resources webpage and clicking on the Food Safety tab. For more information, contact Benjamin Starkey at bstarkey@uspoultry.org.

Source: U.S. Poultry & Egg Association