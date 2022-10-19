Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point (HACCP) reassessments in poultry processing plants can be challenging, particularly for those who have not had an occasion to perform one. While there is no substitute for experience, USPOULTRY is offering a HACCP reassessment technical reference guide for those who are performing a HACCP reassessment or validation.

Part of USPOULTRY’s mission is to provide technical resources and assistance to member companies, and this guide can be a useful technical tool to assist in annual or as-needed HACCP reassessments. The guide does not, and cannot, cover every circumstance. However, it does provide a framework for performing HACCP reassessments and validation activities. The guide is most applicable to HACCP systems that are already in place.

The HACCP reassessment technical reference guide is available to USPOULTRY members only and can be obtained by visiting the USPOULTRY Training Resources webpage and clicking on the Food Safety tab. For more information, please contact Benjamin Starkey at bstarkey@uspoultry.org.

Source: U.S. Poultry & Egg Association