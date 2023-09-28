Process Expo is quickly approaching, set for Oct. 23-25 at the South Hall of McCormick Place in Chicago. This three-day event is a one-stop shop for food and beverage processors, offering a variety of networking potential and educational opportunities.

There are various “tracks” for the sessions and demos available to attendees, representing seven possible avenues for learning at the expo. At the exhibit hall, attendees can explore 16 categories of products, including Mechanical Processing Equipment, Safety & PPE, Processing Parts & Accessories, Ingredients, and many more.

Three times a day, visitors to the expo can explore guided presentations of meat production lines. Eleven exhibitors will be participating in the meat production line, focusing on the production and packaging of bacon.

This year’s Process Expo highlights include:

Innovation Awards These awards recognize innovation and advancement, mostly focusing on technological advancement. The four categories for these awards include Best New Application, Best New Product, Best New Technology for Sustainability and Best New Technology for Automation.

Production Line Program

Food for Thought These educational sessions are free for anyone attending the expo. Throughout the three days of Process Expo, the Food for Thought sessions will address technologies and trends propelling the industry, as well as general industry developments in R&D and best business practices.

FPSA Women’s Alliance Breakfast Set for Tues., Oct. 24, from 8—9:30 a.m., this breakfast hosted by FPSA'S Women's Alliance Network intends to recognize female trailblazers in the food and beverage industry. These women will receive the Red Circle Honors from the FPSA’s Women’s Alliance Network. This event is open to all attendees.

The Market McCullough Kelly-Willis, founder and head instructor of the Chicago Meat Collective, gives live presentations on how to source, butcher and prepare a hog and lamb. These sessions are available twice a day, every day, at the expo.

Career Development Center

Attendees can also gain access to the Best Practices 2023 Expo with their Process Expo exhibit hall pass. This expo is co-located in the South Hall of McCormick Place. Visit here to learn more about the 2023 Process Expo.