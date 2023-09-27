Kemin Industries, a global ingredient manufacturer, recently named Michael Stender as technical applications manager for Kemin Food Technologies – North America.

In his new role, Stender will oversee facility management and application projects for Kemin Proteins within Kemin Food Technologies – North America. He will supervise operations in the Kemin Proteins facility and partner with commercial and technical team members, R&D and the engineering team within the business unit to identify, prioritize, organize and conduct trials. Stender will be responsible for coordinating and training employees on his technical team and ensuring all required equipment is in place, properly cleaned and functioning. He will also support customers as needed on product applications in processed meats.

“We are pleased Michael Stender has joined the Kemin team as Technical Applications Manager,” said Travis Krause, sales director, Kemin Food Technologies – North America. “His technical expertise, coupled with his broad knowledge of the protein industry, will make him a tremendous addition to our team as we continue to help meat and poultry brands solve color, flavor and microbial challenges. Kemin is a one-stop shop for meat and poultry solutions, with label-friendly shelf life extension and food safety options to help protect customers’ products and increase profitability.”

Stender joins Kemin from Empirical Foods, where he served as a technical services supervisor. His previously worked at Tyson Foods and Christensen Farms in various production and merchandising roles. Stender received his bachelor’s degree in animal science, with a minor in meat science, from Iowa State University.

Click here to learn more about the Kemin portfolio of clean-label ingredient solutions that can improve yield enhancement, moisture control, shelf-life extension, flavor and color retention, and food safety, or to connect to an expert.

Source: Kemin Industries