The Consorzio Prosciutto di Parma announced new rules governing the production of its cured ham. As of Sept. 4, 2023, fresh pork legs entering production to become Prosciutto di Parma must meet these standards.

The new rules span the entire process from the genetics of permitted pigs to the shelf life of presliced product and follow a lengthy period of review and study. The goal is to ensure the guarantee of the Parma Crown for a consistently high-quality food that is completely natural and aligned with its status as a PDO (Protected Designation of Origin) product.

The list of permitted genetic types of pigs has been reformulated to provide greater transparency and effectiveness of controls. An eleventh Italian region, Friuli-Venezia Giulia, has been approved for the rearing of pigs, and the list of foods for the pigs has been revised with an emphasis on quality and origin.

Regarding the weight of the pigs and fresh legs, changes have been made to the assessment of the pigs to an individual carcass replacing the average live weight analysis. Additionally, the minimum weight for a fresh leg entering production has been increased to 11.8 kilograms (about 26 pounds).

Once the fresh pork begins the curing process, the maximum amount of allowable salt has decreased from 6.2% to 6%, and the minimum curing period has been extended from 12 to 14 months. The 14-month minimum was already required for the U.S. market, and many of the new rules are establishing laws around standard production practices.

The final new rule relates to the DMD (Date of Minimum Durability), which has been extended after extensive study. The shelf life varies based on a variety of factors including the type of packaging and aging of the ham. Only legs sliced and packaged in an approved facility in Parma can be sold as Prosciutto di Parma.

These new rules will be enforced through CSQA, an independent third-party accredited by Italian authorities. CSQA certifies multiple PDO products and will continue to do so for Prosciutto di Parma.

Source: The Consorzio Prosciutto di Parma