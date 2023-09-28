“Keep it cold and keep it moving,” are words to live by for meat and poultry processors.

To learn about the advantages dry ice cooling can offer processors, handlers and shippers, join The National Provisioner at 2 p.m. EDT on Oct. 5, 2023, for the "Everything You Need to Know about Dry Ice Cooling" webinar (register here).

The presentation will feature subject matter experts from Cold Jet, and they will explore the many applications of dry ice cooling in the food industry, including chilling, freezing, shipping and making your own dry ice.

Discover the benefits of using Cold Jet's brand of pelletizers and CO2 recovery systems, which can help processors and handlers save money and improve their overall operational efficiency.

The webinar will look at the science behind dry ice while exploring its role in preserving freshness in real-world applications across the meat, poultry and seafood value chain.