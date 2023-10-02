The Second Annual Wisconsin Meat Industry Coalition Conference is coming up on Nov. 1-3, 2023, at the Chula Vista Resort in Wisconsin Dells.

The conference aims to further the quest for common interests among the various sectors of meat animal industries, explore opportunities for developing a more unified industry voice, and identify collaborative opportunities.

The conference schedule includes:

board meetings

networking opportunities

a lineup of speakers.

and educational sessions.

After dinner and the keynote presentation from Dennis Vigneri, president of Birchwood Foods, attendees can view presentations of awards, students scholarships and inductions into the Wisconsin Meat Industry Hall of Fame.

More information on the conference, including a full agenda and registration details, is available here.