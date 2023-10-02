FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc. announces the appointment of two new directors to its board, James G. Ellis and John M. Allen. With the additions, the board size will increase from 12 to 14. Ellis and Allen will serve as independent directors, with Ellis also joining the audit committee of the board.

Ellis served as the dean of the Marshall School of Business at the University of Southern California from 2007 until June 2019. Prior to his appointment as dean in April 2007, Ellis was the vice provost, globalization, for USC, and prior to that was vice dean, external relations. Ellis was also a professor in the marketing department of the Marshall School of Business from 1997 until his retirement in 2021. He continues to serve on the boards of directors of a number of other public and private companies. Ellis received a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from the University of New Mexico and an Master of Business Administration from Harvard Business School.

Allen is a retired restaurant operator, having served as the founder, owner and operator of Pacific Way Bakery & Cafe. He received a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Illinois.

“Jim and John bring valuable insight and are both deeply respected in their communities,” said Andy Wiederhorn, chairman of FAT Brands. “We are grateful to have them on the team and look forward to leveraging their insights to continue growth for our franchisees and returns for our shareholders.”

For more information on FAT Brands, visit here.

Source: FAT Brands Inc.